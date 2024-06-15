Sports

PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance

Pakistan's journey in the tournament has ended, with their final match against Ireland remaining as a formality

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Following the Pakistan national team's disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for significant changes.

Sources reveal that the PCB is planning major overhauls for the team and its management.

Upon the team's return to Pakistan, PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi will initiate "Operation Clean-Up," targeting out-of-form players.

Middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan are reportedly at risk of losing their spots.

However, the PCB plans to offer opportunities to domestic performers.

Captain Babar Azam will be held accountable for the team's poor showing, and significant changes in team management are anticipated.

Meanwhile, senior team manager and selector Wahab Riaz may face challenges in retaining his position.

While, head coach Gary Kirsten will present a detailed report on the team's performance to Chairman Naqvi.

Moreover, Chairman Naqvi had already suggested major changes following Pakistan's loss to India.

The central contracts of the national team will also be reviewed, with underperforming players potentially facing demotions.

Sports News

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54
Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?
UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format
Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance
Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup Super-8 after beating Papua New Guinea
Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments
Jose Mourinho picks Messi over Ronaldo as generation's 'greatest' player
Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam
Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out
West Indies beat New Zealand to qualify for T20 World Cup Super 8
Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll