PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance

Following the Pakistan national team's disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for significant changes.
Pakistan's journey in the tournament has ended, with their final match against Ireland remaining as a formality.
Sources reveal that the PCB is planning major overhauls for the team and its management.
Upon the team's return to Pakistan, PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi will initiate "Operation Clean-Up," targeting out-of-form players.
Middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan are reportedly at risk of losing their spots.
However, the PCB plans to offer opportunities to domestic performers.
Captain Babar Azam will be held accountable for the team's poor showing, and significant changes in team management are anticipated.
Meanwhile, senior team manager and selector Wahab Riaz may face challenges in retaining his position.
While, head coach Gary Kirsten will present a detailed report on the team's performance to Chairman Naqvi.
Moreover, Chairman Naqvi had already suggested major changes following Pakistan's loss to India.
The central contracts of the national team will also be reviewed, with underperforming players potentially facing demotions.