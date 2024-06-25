Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Sonam Kapoor documented she went natural to glam for the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Bhaag Mikha Bhaag actress offered her followers an inside peek into the event and the get ready moments.


The footage kicked off with Sonam showing off Dior boxes in the room

It then shared a shot of the actress sporting a bare-faced look as she cozily sipped her morning hot beverage in bed.

Suddenly the video then showed the Sanju star getting ready as the stylist worked on her hair for the night.

Next up, the beloved daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor smiled and even posed for breathtaking selfies.

For the glitzy evening, the mom of Vayu planned to go pretty chic in dressing as she slipped up in a white T-shirt and polka-dotted tie under a leather jacket which she perfectly paired with a grey wool skirt.

In the footwork department, Sonam wore Dior’s most purchased Spectadior pump.

"As usual, inspiring and amazing @dior,” she penned the caption.

To give her post an appeal the Neerja star added Hozier’s Too Sweet as the backdrop music.

It is pertinent to mention that Sonam Kapoor has been the renowned face of numerous fashion events. 

