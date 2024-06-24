South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies

South Africa became the second team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals after beating the West Indies on Monday, June 24.
The Proteas defeated co-host West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super-8 fixture by 3 wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, BBC reported.
South Africa, after winning the toss, decided to bowl first. Batting first, the West Indies set a target of 136 runs after losing eight wickets at the end of the 20 overs.
While chasing the target, South Africa's play was stopped by the rain after reaching 15/2 in two overs.
Later, the target was reduced to 123 in 7 overs through the DLS method due to the interruption of rain. However, South Africa chased the target in 16.1 overs after losing seven wickets.
After winning the match, South African skipper Aiden Markram said, “A lot of relief to get through to the semi-final. But I'm not going to be brainwashed by that, we'd have liked to be a lot more convincing in getting the job done.”
He further added, "It's been the story of our competition to get ourselves into tricky situations, then, by hook or by crook, get over the line."
Meanwhile, West Indies captain Rovman Powell asserted, “When you look on a large scale, we haven't reached the semis. But the cricket we've played in the last 12 months is commendable. To move from number nine to number three in the world, there's a lot of buzz in West Indies cricket.”