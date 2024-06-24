Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

France football team captain Kylian Mbappe's presence in the last group match of UEFA Euro 2024 against Poland on Tuesday, June 25, is uncertain.
According to Al Jazeera, French coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappe, who broke his nose during their opener against Austria on Monday, is recovering from a fractured nose.
Deschamps told the French Telefoot television programme on Sunday, “You will see (whether he plays or not), but everything is going in the right direction, he is recovering from the blow, the bruising is decreasing every day, and he will get used to his mask. He is doing well.”
He further added, “I have planned a team which will ensure qualification and the best possible finish in the group. We will always hope to get a little more recovery (for some players). You deduce from that what you want.”
Mbappe stayed on the bench in the 0-0 match against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday, June 21.
Moreover, defender Jonathan Clauss said, “When he was on the pitch, he was 100 percent at it. He is getting used to his mask, and he scored.”
Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni asserted, “I think he wants to play the next match. He might like to play without the mask, but the doctor isn’t going to give him the choice.”