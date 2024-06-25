Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Royal

  June 25, 2024


Princess Charlotte became the biggest royal swiftie after attending the Taylor Swift concert with her dad Prince William and brother Prince George.

As per the Entertainment Tonight, the source shared, “Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family.”

The insider added, “She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa’s birthday like this.”

“Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert],” the source mentioned, adding, “They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them.”

The insider revealed Charlotte, 9, and George,10 “understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

To note, the kids marked their father's 42nd birthday by attending Swift's first Eras Tour performance in London on Friday.

However, Kate Middleton, who revealed in March that she was receiving "preventative chemotherapy" for an undisclosed type of cancer, did not attend the event.

A source close to him shared about the viral video of Prince William that he "is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.”

Kate Middleton's photo for Prince William's birthday shows 'strength'