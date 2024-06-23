Sports

Virat Kohli's playful fielding brings nostalgia in T20 World Cup match

Virat Kohli's 'gully cricket moment' has gone viral on social media

  • June 23, 2024
India's star batter, Virat Kohli, entertained fans both with his batting and fielding during India's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 22.

Kohli, who had struggled in the first three games with only 5 runs, scored 37 off 28 balls, helping India to a total of 196/5.

One of the match's highlights was a humorous moment in the field when Kohli crawled under an advertising hoarding to fetch the ball.

This happened when Bangladesh needed 74 runs from 18 balls, and Rishad Hossain had just hit a six off Arshdeep Singh.

The ball rolled under the LED hoarding, and Kohli's gully cricket instincts kicked in as he went down on his knees to retrieve it, causing laughter among the commentators and fans.

This scene reminded many of playing cricket in narrow lanes where balls often get stuck under cars.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, scoring 50 runs off 27 balls and taking a wicket.

India will next face Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli has recently cemented his status as India’s top celebrity, with a brand value of $227.9 million, an impressive $51 million rise from 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Pat Cummins makes history with consecutive hat-tricks in T20 World Cup
Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8
Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies
Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?