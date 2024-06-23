Virat Kohli's playful fielding brings nostalgia in T20 World Cup match

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, entertained fans both with his batting and fielding during India's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 22.
Kohli, who had struggled in the first three games with only 5 runs, scored 37 off 28 balls, helping India to a total of 196/5.
One of the match's highlights was a humorous moment in the field when Kohli crawled under an advertising hoarding to fetch the ball.
This happened when Bangladesh needed 74 runs from 18 balls, and Rishad Hossain had just hit a six off Arshdeep Singh.
The ball rolled under the LED hoarding, and Kohli's gully cricket instincts kicked in as he went down on his knees to retrieve it, causing laughter among the commentators and fans.
This scene reminded many of playing cricket in narrow lanes where balls often get stuck under cars.
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, scoring 50 runs off 27 balls and taking a wicket.
India will next face Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s.
For the unversed, Virat Kohli has recently cemented his status as India’s top celebrity, with a brand value of $227.9 million, an impressive $51 million rise from 2022.