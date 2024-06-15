Entertainment

Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart

Taylor Swift avails her chance to impress Travis Kelce despite being away from him

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024


Taylor Swift added a touch of magic to Travis Kelce’s third Super Bowl ring ceremony, making the event extra special despite being thousands of miles away in Liverpool.

On Thursday, June 13, on her sold-out Eras performance in the United Kingdom, the Fortnight singer commented on the Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's girlfriend Chariah Gordon's live broadcast of the event.

In a video, she watched, Kelce and his teammates unbox their third Super Bowl ring, which was crafted from 529 diamonds and 38 rubies.

Swift wrote in the comments section in all caps, “YESSSSSS,” which was followed by a "CONGRATULATIONS" and “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH." She continued, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

The Lover crooner, who is currently busy in her European leg of the Eras Tour, during her 100th show in Liverpool announced that the tour is officially ending this winter with her final show in Vancouver, Canada on December 8.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion is currently on a break from football, but last month it was announced that he cast in Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart

Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts

Entertainment News

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi walk streets of Manhattan post May wedding
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Celine Dion appeared 'wobbly' while presenting Taylor Swift Album of the Year Grammy
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
John Legend reveals his father is his biggest 'Role model'
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Saba Qamar has a 'blast' at grand opening of The Carnival City
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Jennifer Lopez plans to resume ‘This is Me’ tour after Ben Affleck divorce
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Durefishan Saleem caught between gelato cravings, calorie burnout on London trip
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Zac Efron gushes over ‘Family Affair’ co-star Nicole Kidman
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Zac Efron breaks silence on ex Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy with Cole Tucker
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Iqra Aziz drops rome-antic clicks with husband Yasir Hussain from Italian vacay: Pics
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences