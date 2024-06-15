Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart

Taylor Swift added a touch of magic to Travis Kelce’s third Super Bowl ring ceremony, making the event extra special despite being thousands of miles away in Liverpool.
On Thursday, June 13, on her sold-out Eras performance in the United Kingdom, the Fortnight singer commented on the Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's girlfriend Chariah Gordon's live broadcast of the event.
In a video, she watched, Kelce and his teammates unbox their third Super Bowl ring, which was crafted from 529 diamonds and 38 rubies.
Swift wrote in the comments section in all caps, “YESSSSSS,” which was followed by a "CONGRATULATIONS" and “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH." She continued, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”
The Lover crooner, who is currently busy in her European leg of the Eras Tour, during her 100th show in Liverpool announced that the tour is officially ending this winter with her final show in Vancouver, Canada on December 8.
Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion is currently on a break from football, but last month it was announced that he cast in Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror series, Grotesquerie.