 Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West

Kris Jenner penned a heartfelt note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West on the joyous occasion of her 11th birthday.
Jenner took to her Instagram account on June 15, to share a few adorable photographs of her granddaughter North West along with sweet birthday note to celebrate her 11th birthday.
She shared a carousel of adorable photographs featuring solo shots of North including sweet moments with her and Kim.
The post was accompanied by a long heartfelt note praising North's talents and expressing pride in her dedication.
Her caption reads, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, North!”
“Watching you grow into the amazing, talented, creative young girl you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” the Kardashians star added.
She further noted, “Your confidence is inspiring and it always amazes me how much energy, excitement and love you put into everything you do, whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, amazing music producing, your love for fashion… everything you do you put your all into it.”
Jenner referring to North’s The Lion Kings Live performance, stated, “I’m so proud of your Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl. You are a superstar, Northie.”
“I love you soooo much! Love, Lovey,” she concluded.
To note, Kim Kardashian shares North West with ex-husband Kanye West.