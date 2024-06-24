Entertainment

Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Hania Aamir revealed what she does to in order to ‘escape’ in latest Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Hania Aamir unveils her ‘escapes’: read to find out
Hania Aamir revealed what she does to ‘escape’ from worries in latest Instagram post

Hania Aamir is back to delight fans with a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Parde Mein Rehne Do star shared a slideshow of photos which gave a glimpse of what the actress does when she wants to unburden herself.

She captioned the post, “escaped.”



In the first picture, the starlet can be seen sitting in front of a window with several paint brushes as she poses with her dimpled-smile.

The next pictures showcased the gorgeous actress painting on canvas with her hair tied into a bun using one of the brushes.

Another snap displayed her on a video call while in the last one she had a showpiece turtle in her hand with paint tubes in the back-drop.

The Load Wedding actress’ fans showered their love through their comments on the post.

An admirer penned a long comment, “7 years of growing up with you. Still your posts made me happy. Still I wait for you to post. Still your loves makes my heart the happiest. Am I a good fan? Am I always make you happy? Am I good enough? I hope I never hurt you unintentionally!”

Another stated, “You can escape from there but not from my heart.”

“Love u made my day every day,” the third fan wrote, while many others commented red heart emojis under the post.

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Entertainment News

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Hailey Bieber serves maternity fashion goals amid pregnancy
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Xulfi lauds fellow singer Hasan Raheem's unique artistry in new song 'Turri Jandi'
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kim Kardashian ditches dark tones for blonde hair again
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kartik Aaryan gets candid about dealing with negativity: 'I stay silent'
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Eva Longoria spills the beans on Victoria Beckham's surprise birthday get-together
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Look inside Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s star-studded reception
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring as JLO vacations in Italy
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley hails her as ‘honorary Brit’