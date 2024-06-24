Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Hania Aamir is back to delight fans with a new Instagram post.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Parde Mein Rehne Do star shared a slideshow of photos which gave a glimpse of what the actress does when she wants to unburden herself.
She captioned the post, “escaped.”
In the first picture, the starlet can be seen sitting in front of a window with several paint brushes as she poses with her dimpled-smile.
The next pictures showcased the gorgeous actress painting on canvas with her hair tied into a bun using one of the brushes.
Another snap displayed her on a video call while in the last one she had a showpiece turtle in her hand with paint tubes in the back-drop.
The Load Wedding actress’ fans showered their love through their comments on the post.
An admirer penned a long comment, “7 years of growing up with you. Still your posts made me happy. Still I wait for you to post. Still your loves makes my heart the happiest. Am I a good fan? Am I always make you happy? Am I good enough? I hope I never hurt you unintentionally!”
Another stated, “You can escape from there but not from my heart.”
“Love u made my day every day,” the third fan wrote, while many others commented red heart emojis under the post.