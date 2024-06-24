Entertainment

Hailey Bieber serves maternity fashion goals amid pregnancy

Hailey Bieber was spotted on a date night with husband Justin Bieber in New York

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Hailey Bieber has added yet another bold look to her pregnancy diaries!

The mother-to be was spotted on a date night with husband Justin Bieber in New York City on Sunday, June 23, showcasing her impeccable maternity style.

Hailey looked radiant in a stunning turtleneck satin ivory-gold dress, elegantly flaunting her growing baby bump.

The supermodel paired the outfit with elegant sunglasses, a black purse, and matching heels, complete with gold earrings and a 90's style updo.

Meanwhile Justin Bieber accompanied his wife in a casual yet stylish ensemble, featuring a blue puffer jacket, baggy pants, and smiley-faced slippers styled with black sunglasses.

This outing marks the latest in a series of stylish appearances by Hailey since announcing her pregnancy with Bieber.

She has consistently been giving major maternity fashion goals to all moms-to-be with her chic and trendy outfits, including a black lace ensemble and a blue and white floral bandana top from her recent outings.

Moreover, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who got married in September 2018, shared the exciting news of expecting their first child on Instagram on May 9, 2024.

