Royal

Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast

Queen Camilla expressed her love for audiobooks during long car rides

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast

Queen Camilla has confessed her fondness for audiobooks during long car rides.

Although Camilla cannot travel much due to her Royal duties, she still takes long car rides every now and then.

During the latest episode of The Queen's Reading Room podcast, she proved that she’s a true bookworm.

Queen noted, "I think audiobooks, long drives are absolutely wonderful for, because you can lose yourself…I’ve got to places and haven’t got out of the car because I’ve just got to see what happens next!”

Even though the audiobooks are more convenient, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom still prefers traditional paper books.

She explained, "On the whole I'd much prefer to read a proper book, to feel a proper book, to turn the pages and go back. But if you're in a hurry and you want to listen to a story while you're getting ready it's always there."

Camilla also noted that sometimes as a narrator you get “atrocious” readers.

This is not the first time Queen Camilla has shared her interest in literature, she has previously spoken about her favorite book and author on different occasions.

As reported by Mirror, she revealed that Angelique is her all-time favorite book.

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Royal News

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Princess Anne taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Prince William’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture wins Kate Middelton’s heart
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
King Charles hopes to ‘mend his relationship’ with Prince Harry
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Queen Letizia ‘unshaken’ after allegedly cheating on King Felipe VI
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abruptly steps down from throne
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Meghan Markle's father makes shocking claims against Prince Harry & his daughter