Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast

Queen Camilla has confessed her fondness for audiobooks during long car rides.
Although Camilla cannot travel much due to her Royal duties, she still takes long car rides every now and then.
During the latest episode of The Queen's Reading Room podcast, she proved that she’s a true bookworm.
Queen noted, "I think audiobooks, long drives are absolutely wonderful for, because you can lose yourself…I’ve got to places and haven’t got out of the car because I’ve just got to see what happens next!”
Even though the audiobooks are more convenient, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom still prefers traditional paper books.
She explained, "On the whole I'd much prefer to read a proper book, to feel a proper book, to turn the pages and go back. But if you're in a hurry and you want to listen to a story while you're getting ready it's always there."
Camilla also noted that sometimes as a narrator you get “atrocious” readers.
This is not the first time Queen Camilla has shared her interest in literature, she has previously spoken about her favorite book and author on different occasions.
As reported by Mirror, she revealed that Angelique is her all-time favorite book.