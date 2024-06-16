Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose split reason revealed

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's separation has new details being unwrapped with each passing day!
As reported by PEOPLE, a source told that Cyrus is parting ways with his seven-month wedded wife because "she isn't the person he thought he married."
The Achy Breaky Heart singer thinks that his wife married him for reasons other than love.
"He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially," said the insider, adding that the couple had drama and distrust regarding money.
The source also revealed that Cyrus and the After The Storm crooner have a prenuptial agreement due to which the song-writer is disappointed right now.
Cyrus has also accused Firerose, who he has been friends with for years of spending $96k on his credit card and has filed for temporary restraining order on June 13, 2024, to put a stop to unapproved use of his business and personal cards and accounts.
According to the court documents, the All Figured Out singer has paid $70k to her legal representatives using Cyrus' fortune.
Billy Ray Cyrus registered for divorce in May, 2024, seven month after his marriage to Firerose, in October, 2023.