Kate Middleton captures Prince William in her lens for Fathers’ Day

Kate Middleton has once again summoned the crackerjack of a photographer in her.
She captured husband Prince William in a new photo, hugging their three children close for Fathers’ Day, on June 16.
This particular image was floated on the Prince and the Princess of Wales’ official Instagram profile for the occasion, where a short but lasting message was slipped in as well.
“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day,” the post’s caption read.
It signed off with “G, C, & L,” which are the respective initials of Prince William’s three younglings in order: Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6).
Of course, Kate Middleton was given appropriate credit for serving as the person behind the camera’s lens.
While this snap was seemingly taken during one of the family’s previous trips to the beach in 2024, it is still a fresh observation for fans because of never being posted before.
In the photograph, Prince William stood on the shore with his kids, all gripping each other loosely as they faced the sea.
Behind them stood Kate Middleton, who possibly made them pose that way!