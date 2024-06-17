Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Aiman Khan decked up in style flaunting her love for dressing up as she headed out for her brand promotion. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Baandi starlet shared a couple of clicks as she looked ready to kick off the Eid- ul- Azha festivities.


In the first picture the Ishq Tamasha actress was a vision clad in a blue fully embellished kurta paired with accessories.

The second was a similar shot with her soft curls doing the talking followed by yet another gorgeous photo from inside of her home.

Aiman's ardent fans rushed to the comments section to shower lover.

One user in awe wrote, "gorgggggg I misssss uuu."

Another penned, “pretty girl."

" Wow lovely," the third effused.

“ You are my favourite one in the world,” the fourth added.

The mom of two, is an avid social media user, who shares tidbits from her everyday mother and wife roles along with updates on her business ventures.

To note, the Khan sisters bounced back with the launch of their own beauty line named Skin Recipe, the launch party of which was held at Karachi’s poshest restaurant Big Tree House.

Aiman Khan married actor Muneeb Butt in a dreamy wedding affair in 2018. 

