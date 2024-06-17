Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Jonathan Groff has at last become a Tony winner!
Groff finally received his first-ever Tony Award for a remarkable performance in a Musical, Merrily We Roll Along, on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
The Mindhunter actor described his Merrily costars, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez as 'soulmates' as he received his first Tony Award with teary eyes, despite being nominated for it thrice.
"You are more than old friends — you are soulmates. And I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives,” Groff noted.
He also expressed his gratitude towards his family stating, “Thank you for letting me dress up like Mary Poppins when I was 3, thank you for letting me act out scenes from ‘I Love Lucy’ on my 10th birthday,” and also thanked them for “always allowing my freak flag to fly without me feeling weird about it.”
The Broadway star has been nominated two times before, first in 2007 for Best Performance by an Actor in Leading Role in Spring Awakening, a Musical.
In 2016, Groff was nominated again for his featured role in Hamilton.