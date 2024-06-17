Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’

World

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has extended his greeting on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Modi took to X (previously Twitter) to greet the nation on Eid. In a post on June 17, he wrote, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy.”

Muslims in South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Malaysia and Bangladesh, are celebrating the festive of Eid ul Adha on Monday, June 17.

Moreover, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also wished Eid blessings with X post that read, “Heartiest greetings of Eid ul Adha to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad,” adding that ‘this day gives us the message of sharing our happiness with everyone, especially with the needy people.’

Murmu pledged for unity, saying,” On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen, especially the people of the underprivileged sections.”

Eid al-Adha is a religious festival for Muslims, celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. 

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video
Fourteen Jordanians dead and 17 missing during hajj
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Father's Day with heartfelt social media post
Elon Musk's concerns on EVMs gain support from Rahul Gandhi
Israel announces daily ‘tactical pause’ to increase Gaza aid
Deadly explosion in Gaza kills eight Israeli soldiers
Eid al-Adha celebrations begin in Gulf and European countries
Iran and Sweden exchange prisoners in major breakthrough