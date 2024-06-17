Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has extended his greeting on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.
Modi took to X (previously Twitter) to greet the nation on Eid. In a post on June 17, he wrote, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy.”
Muslims in South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Malaysia and Bangladesh, are celebrating the festive of Eid ul Adha on Monday, June 17.
Moreover, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also wished Eid blessings with X post that read, “Heartiest greetings of Eid ul Adha to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad,” adding that ‘this day gives us the message of sharing our happiness with everyone, especially with the needy people.’
Murmu pledged for unity, saying,” On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen, especially the people of the underprivileged sections.”
Eid al-Adha is a religious festival for Muslims, celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.