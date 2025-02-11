Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies

A pilot has tragically died after a private jet, which belongs to Vince Neil collided with another plane at an airport in Arizona.
As per Sky News, Neil was not present on the jet when the crash happened.
The crash took place off the runway at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Neil’s girlfriend Rain Andreani, her friend and jet’s co-pilot were injured in the crash but their injuries are not serious and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Andreani suffered five broken ribs in the crash and the dog she had and her friend were not harmed and survived the accident.
Motley Crue said in a statement, noting, "While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries.”
The statement added, “Motley Crue will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon.”
As per the reports, Neil’s jet was coming from Austin, Texas when one of its two landing gear sets malfunctioned.
As a result, the Learjet lost control after landing, went off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet.
Neil's lawyer said the singer is "grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”
However, the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident was under investigation.