Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to husband Travis Barker on Father’s Day

Kourtney Kardashian has jumped on the bandwagon by celebrating husband and his son’s father Travis Barker on Father’s Day.
The Kardashians star took to social media on Sunday to honor Barker on the first Father's Day since the birth of their son Rocky.
She shared a series of adorable photos which featured Barker cuddling and playing with Rocky, as well as spending quality time with him on a beach and aboard a private jet.
Kourtney captioned the post, " Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!”
Barker responded with a heartfelt comment under her post, noting, "Our life is heaven, I love you."
Kourtney also paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, on Father's Day, sharing a heartfelt photo of the two on her Instagram Stories.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed son Rocky in November, 2023.
Barker is also father to three more kids, Landon, Alabama and Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.