Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wanted to use summer vacation as an opportunity "to be with her children” amid split speculations with Ben Affleck.
An insider exclusively revealed to People that the Atlas star wants "to be with her children, family and close friends” during summer break.
Jennifer cancelled her planned concert tour reportedly due to strain in her marriage to Ben.
The Marry Me starlet has previously taken some epic summer vacations with her partner and pals.
During a conversation with Travel + Leisure, Jennifer shared that "not a big vacation person" in general, but has expressed interest in going on a vacay to Italy, "When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it.”
The news about her vacay plans comes after she paid a tribute to Ben on Father’s Day.
On Sunday, the All I Have singer extended Father’s Day wishes to Ben despite the speculation swirling around their divorce.
She posted a snap of Ben from his Pearl Harbor film, showing him in the pilot seat alongside a caption, noting, “Our Hero. Happy Father’s Day.”
For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez has no kids with Ben Affleck, but he has three kids - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.