Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’

Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer is slamming him for being a “scumbag!”
While speaking in an interview with TMZ on Thursday, September 19, the American model and actress opened up on her views about the Foo Fighter front man and his viral cheating controversy.
Wuhrer claimed that she had heard “rumblings” of the band’s vocalist’s infidelity for years, and it came as no surprise for her.
“I just felt like I knew he was a scumbag,” said the model while reflecting on their dating time.
Wuhrer, who was romantically involved with Grohl in the 1990s, stated that the vocalist two-timed during their relationship and was also linked to an American snowboarder, Tina Basich, which served as the reason behind their split.
Talking about his cheating, she said, “I never heard about her. He never spoke of it,” adding that it all came out coincidentally when she was called into the Howard Stern Show to state her stance about the Nirvana drummer’s yelling.
This led to her breaking up with Grohl, claiming that she never heard from the rocker again.
However, years later, when the once lovers crossed paths, Wuhrer alleged that Grohl looked at her like she “didn’t exist.” She continued to add that right at that moment she knew that he was a “scumbag after all.”