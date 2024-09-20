Entertainment

Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’

Kari Wuhrer, American actress and model, dated the Foo Fighter vocalist in the 1990s

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’
Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’

Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer is slamming him for being a “scumbag!”

While speaking in an interview with TMZ on Thursday, September 19, the American model and actress opened up on her views about the Foo Fighter front man and his viral cheating controversy.

Wuhrer claimed that she had heard “rumblings” of the band’s vocalist’s infidelity for years, and it came as no surprise for her.

“I just felt like I knew he was a scumbag,” said the model while reflecting on their dating time.

Wuhrer, who was romantically involved with Grohl in the 1990s, stated that the vocalist two-timed during their relationship and was also linked to an American snowboarder, Tina Basich, which served as the reason behind their split.

Talking about his cheating, she said, “I never heard about her. He never spoke of it,” adding that it all came out coincidentally when she was called into the Howard Stern Show to state her stance about the Nirvana drummer’s yelling.

This led to her breaking up with Grohl, claiming that she never heard from the rocker again.

However, years later, when the once lovers crossed paths, Wuhrer alleged that Grohl looked at her like she “didn’t exist.” She continued to add that right at that moment she knew that he was a “scumbag after all.”

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova join team of 'One Piece' live action adoption
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?