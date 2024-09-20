‘Squid Game 2:’ Seong Gi-hun returns for deadly games in exciting first teaser

Squid Game 2 is back with Seong Gi-hun and other contestants ready to risk their lives!
Taking to the official Instagram account on Thursday, September 19, Netflix dropped the first teaser of the eagerly awaited South Korean survival thriller series that saw Seong Gi-hun, the winning contender of the first series, back to the games.
“The game never stops. Are you ready to play?” captioned the American video streaming platform.
Announcing the release date of the highly anticipated series, the caption read, “SQUID GAME SEASON 2 arrives December 26.”
The first season of the blockbuster series ended with Gi-hun ditching his flight to the US to run after the man who involved him in the deadly games.
Now, the second season is set to focus on Gi-hun returning to the set, risking his life all over again. Wearing a uniform that identified him as player 456, the teaser featured Gi-hun appearing in front of the front man, who tells him, “We’re ready to start the game.”
The teaser then showcased the guards setting up the ground with apparently childlike yet deadly competitions.
Squid Game 2 will feature Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles. The series will be available to stream on Netflix on December 26, 2024.