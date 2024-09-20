Entertainment

‘Squid Game 2:’ Seong Gi-hun returns for deadly games in exciting first teaser

Netflix dropped first glimpses into ‘Squid Game’ season 2 with debut teaser on September 19, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024


Squid Game 2 is back with Seong Gi-hun and other contestants ready to risk their lives!

Taking to the official Instagram account on Thursday, September 19, Netflix dropped the first teaser of the eagerly awaited South Korean survival thriller series that saw Seong Gi-hun, the winning contender of the first series, back to the games.

“The game never stops. Are you ready to play?” captioned the American video streaming platform.

Announcing the release date of the highly anticipated series, the caption read, “SQUID GAME SEASON 2 arrives December 26.”

The first season of the blockbuster series ended with Gi-hun ditching his flight to the US to run after the man who involved him in the deadly games.

Now, the second season is set to focus on Gi-hun returning to the set, risking his life all over again. Wearing a uniform that identified him as player 456, the teaser featured Gi-hun appearing in front of the front man, who tells him, “We’re ready to start the game.”

The teaser then showcased the guards setting up the ground with apparently childlike yet deadly competitions.

Squid Game 2 will feature Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles. The series will be available to stream on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ faces brutal backlash before India release

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ faces brutal backlash before India release
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?

Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club

Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries

IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries

Entertainment News

IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova join team of 'One Piece' live action adoption
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai