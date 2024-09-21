Entertainment

‘Friends’ creators reflect on show's 30th Anniversary without Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry passed away at the of 54 in October 2023, due to Ketamine overdose

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
‘Friends’ creators reflect on show's 30th Anniversary without Matthew Perry

Friends’ creators reflected on show’s big the milestone without Matthew Perry.

During an interview with Today, show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane shared the heartache of Perry’s death, who died on October 28, 2023, ahead of 30th anniversary of the hit NBC.

“It’s a huge loss and it does make the 30th a little fraught,” Kauffman said as Crane added, “He made us laugh every day.”

Kauffman went on to share, “David always said [Matthew] was the funniest man in a room.”

Meanwhile, Friends executive producer Kevin Bright also added, “He’d been fighting the good fight for so long, and it did really like, from the reunion, that he had finally found some peace.”

Kauffman also talked about Perry in August, when she sat with The Times for a 30th-anniversary of the iconic television series.

"Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: one of them is to donate to drug treatment centers — let’s fight the disease," she told the outlet.

Kaufman continued, "And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody.”

Friends will mark it’s 30th anniversary on Sunday, September, 22. 

