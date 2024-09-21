Trending

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's 'Veer Zaara' celebrates 20 years with BIG milestone

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Veer Zaara’ was re-released on September 14, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s iconic love saga, Veer Zaara, is captivating the audience’s heart even after 20 years!

The film, which was first released in 2004, was announced for a re-release on September 14, 2024, to celebrate 20 years of the evergreen love story.

Hitting a major milestone, Veer Zaara, which collected INR 98 crore on its first release, has now surpassed the INR 100 crore milestone and now stands at INR 102.60 crore at the worldwide box office collection.

With September 20 marking India’s National Cinema Day, the movie tickets have been priced down to INR 99 for a day in all the theaters across the country, which makes it highly likely that the movie will see a spike in its collection.

Veer Zaara, the epitome of pure and selfless love, revolves around the across-border love saga of Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara, a Pakistani national, who visits India to fulfill the last wish of her nanny.

However, this love story leads Veer to end up in Pakistani jail on false accusations. Sania (Rani Mukherji) willingly takes Veer’s case with a promise to prove him innocent and send him back to his country.

With the Pathaan actor and the Kal Ho Na Ho actress, and Rani Mukherji playing lead roles in the movie, Veer Zaara also features Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini in supporting roles,

