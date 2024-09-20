Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere

The Pirates of the Caribbean’s legendary actor is celebrating a huge milestone before the premiere of his upcoming film Modì!
Modì, which is slated to make its debut at the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 24, will be gracing the Roman screen with its premiere at the 19th Rome Film Festival, set to be held from October 16 to 27.
The film, which is a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, is directed and produced by Depp, for which he is announced to receive a huge award.
Achieving an enormous milestone, the actor will be presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by Rome for his forthcoming film.
Following its screening in Rome, the movie will be released in Italy on December 5, 2024.
Modì: Three Days on the Wing of Madness explores the seventy-two hours of Bohemian Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani’s life in 1916 in a war-torn Paris. During those 72 hours, Amedeo navigates chaos, police evasion, and hallucinations. However, with the help of some fellow artists and a critical encounter with an American collector, he contemplates his future and artistic legacy.
The film features a stellar cast that includes Maurice Gangnat, Antonia Desplat, Ryan McParland, Sally Phillips, Bruno Gouery, and Stepen Graham in main roles.