Hania Aamir bears resemblance to Lilly Collins in' Emily in Paris' inspired look

Hania Aamir impressed her 15M followers with an Emily in Paris inspired hair makeover and writes she is moving to Paris.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Janaan star shared a picture featuring her new hair.
In the image, Hania flaunted her contagious smile while posing for a candid shot.
The superstar looked oh-so-gorgeous rocking her dimples, creating vibes of the famous Hollywood actress Lilly Collins.
" Moving to Paris, " the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress spread frenzy with her caption.
As soon as Hania's photo went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop drooling in the comments section.
One fan penned, " Excuse me!!! Seriously."
Another chimed, " She is like a shot of espresso."
" Uff Hania!! I'm mad at you," the third effused.
" Hania Why are you going to Paris, You have to go to London for the awards," the fourth wrote.
On the other hand, the star's best friend and actress Yashma Gill also could not take her eyes off, commenting, " Maa Prettiest Chinky."
The dimple queen, who is an avid traveler, very well knows how to update her travel diaries.
This year the Parde Mein Rehne Do actress ticked off the best destinations from her bucket list such as Thailand, Bali and Murree.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and her new drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa has been breaking records for her epic portrayal as Sharjeena.
She also starred opposite Farhan Saeed in the drama titled Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai.