Entertainment

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Dua Lipa’s hit tour started on 5 June 2024, in Berlin, and will conclude in Seattle on 16 October 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Dua Lipas Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Dua Lipa has won the heart of her fans by putting Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

The pop star will perform in Australia and New Zealand in March and April 2025. Meanwhile, for the European leg, she decided to perform at Wembley Stadium on June 20 and 21, along with two shows in Liverpool and Dublin on June 24 and 27.

Dua Lipas Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

The Don't Start Now hitmaker will start the North American leg with two concerts in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Last week, Dua announced the pre-sale tickets for the upcoming shows of Radical Optimism Tour.

She announced on Instagram, “RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 !! THEY SAID THEY "MISS 2022 DUA" WELL I'LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!”

The Dance The Night singer’s tour stops also include Singapore, Indonesia, Phillipines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea.

It is pertinent to note that Dua’s super hit tour will conclude at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on October 15 and 16, 2025.

King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan

King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber

Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her

Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Entertainment News

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova join team of 'One Piece' live action adoption
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Lady Gaga’s father makes SHOCKING statement on his 2024 US Election choice
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Selena Gomez’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ to rock 2025 Oscars as France’s official contender