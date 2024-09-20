Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Dua Lipa has won the heart of her fans by putting Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
The pop star will perform in Australia and New Zealand in March and April 2025. Meanwhile, for the European leg, she decided to perform at Wembley Stadium on June 20 and 21, along with two shows in Liverpool and Dublin on June 24 and 27.
The Don't Start Now hitmaker will start the North American leg with two concerts in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Last week, Dua announced the pre-sale tickets for the upcoming shows of Radical Optimism Tour.
She announced on Instagram, “RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 !! THEY SAID THEY "MISS 2022 DUA" WELL I'LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!”
The Dance The Night singer’s tour stops also include Singapore, Indonesia, Phillipines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea.
It is pertinent to note that Dua’s super hit tour will conclude at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on October 15 and 16, 2025.