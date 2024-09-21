Entertainment

Lady Gaga's new announcement leaves fans buzzing

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Lady Gaga has made a mysterious announcement leaving her fans curious.

The A Star is Born actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a mysterious post without any caption.

She posted a picture of a text, written with a creepy font on red background which says, “I’M READY FOR MY INTERVIEW.”

Gaga’s post took the internet by storm and shortly fans filled the comment section with guessing and decoding the announcement.

One fan wrote, “WHAT IS THIS GAGA????”

While another asked, “WHATS HAPPENING OMG”

“OH MY GOD!!! I DON’T KNOW WHAT IT’S ABOUT BUT I’M VERY READY TOO!!!” the third quipped.

The fourth penned with excitement, “We're ready too queen”

“WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN??????” fifth user noted.

Meanwhile the sixth stated, “GIRL WHAT INTERVIEW?!!”

Recently, during her appearance at Netflix's What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates, Gaga addressed early career rumors claiming that she was a man.

"When I was in my early 20s, there was a rumor that I was a man... I went all over the world. I traveled for tours and for promoting my records, and almost every interview I sat in — there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored — they were like, 'There's rumours that you're a man. What do you have to say about that?'" she recalled.

Lady Gaga is currently busy promoting her film Joker: Folie à Deux,  scheduled for theatrical release on October 2, 2024.

