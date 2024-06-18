Kitefoiler J. J. Rice, 18, dies in driving accident

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
US-born Tongan Olympic kitefoiler J.J. Rice died in a diving accident at the age of 18.

According to CNN, Rice was selected to represent Tonga in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The father of the Olympian, Darren Rice, confirmed the news of his son, Jackson James Rice’s death on Monday, June 17, to the Matangi Tonga newspaper.

As per the Matangi Tonga report, Rice died at Faleloa, on the island of Ha’apai in the Tonga archipelago, on Saturday, June 15. He suffered a suspected shallow water blackout while free-diving from the boat.

Kitefoiler was set to become the first Caucasian to represent Tonga at an Olympic Games.

Earlier in December 2023, he finished eighth at the Sail Sydney event to earn his Olympic place.

Rice’s sister Lily said in a Facebook post, “I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world, and it pains me to say that he’s passed away. He was an amazing kitefoiler, and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big, shiny medal. He made so many amazing friends all over the world.”

Rice currently had been training and competing in Europe.

Sports News

Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria
Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
15 million people watched England’s opener in UEFA Euro 2024
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes his ‘partner in crime’ birthday
T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jack Draper wins first ATP title at Stuttgart Open
Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup