Kitefoiler J. J. Rice, 18, dies in driving accident

US-born Tongan Olympic kitefoiler J.J. Rice died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
According to CNN, Rice was selected to represent Tonga in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.
The father of the Olympian, Darren Rice, confirmed the news of his son, Jackson James Rice’s death on Monday, June 17, to the Matangi Tonga newspaper.
As per the Matangi Tonga report, Rice died at Faleloa, on the island of Ha’apai in the Tonga archipelago, on Saturday, June 15. He suffered a suspected shallow water blackout while free-diving from the boat.
Kitefoiler was set to become the first Caucasian to represent Tonga at an Olympic Games.
Earlier in December 2023, he finished eighth at the Sail Sydney event to earn his Olympic place.
Rice’s sister Lily said in a Facebook post, “I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world, and it pains me to say that he’s passed away. He was an amazing kitefoiler, and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big, shiny medal. He made so many amazing friends all over the world.”
Rice currently had been training and competing in Europe.