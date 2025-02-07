Matthew Stafford’s wife clears air on controversial Taylor Swift remarks

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has reflected on her previous controversial remarks about Taylor Swift in new statement.
Back in November 2024, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback admitted tat she “got tired" of the NFL showing the 14-times Grammy winner on broadcasts during Kansas City Chiefs games.
The wife of the Rams star claimed that it "felt like it was outshining the games."
During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Kelly set record straight about her controversial comments, "Honestly, I did get a lot of heat from them…I was like, ‘Whoa, I love Taylor.'"
She added, "When you're constantly seeing someone on your social media every scroll, you kind of lose that love, you know? That's what I was saying. I was like, 'I'm seeing her every second, I'm never wondering about what she's doing.'"
Previously, the mother of four told PEOPLE that she was "bothered" by Taylor.
"I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah maybe I let jealousy get the best of me," Kelly confessed.
Notably, Taylor Swift is set attend Super Bowl 2025 to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.