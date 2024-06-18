Hollywood

Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside

Formula 1 movie got a release date from Apple Original Films.

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula 1 movie is set to hit theaters in 2025, as it got a release date from Apple Original Films.

As per the Variety, the untitled movie will be released in cinemas on June 27, 2025.

Warner Bros collaborated with Apple on the theatrical release of this project.

The movie will be screened at Imax theaters, potentially establishing itself as the preferred format for viewers hae interest on a film that emphasises its racing scenes.

It will hit the cinema against the opening of M3GAN 2.0, a sequel 2023 horror hit, M3GAN.

The director for the Formula 1 movie will be Joseph Kosinski, known for directing Top Gun: Maverick.

The cast includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

In the production, Kosinski is involved alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, as well as Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton through his Dawn Apollo Films label.

The movie was produced in partnership with Formula 1. Ehren Kruger, who collaborated with Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick, penned the script.

Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside

