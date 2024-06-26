Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Katie Price’s “filthy” mansion has been taken over by court custodians after she was sent an eviction notice just two months back.

Appearing for a MailOnline chat earlier in June, the model insisted that the decision of vacating that house was actually her own with all financial issues being “sorted.”

It has been a while since she was publicly declared bankrupt for a second time, so viewers had trouble buying any of her claims from the interview.

Now, Katie Price’s monetary woes have been reiterated as some photographs taken outside her 11-bedroom property in West Sussex surfaced on Wednesday, June 26.

In those pictures, bank officials as well as court bailiffs were present at the location for reclaiming her living pad, proving that she’s still going through “broke” times.

According to Daily Mail, the media personality has rented a much smaller home in Sussex village, and is seemingly unbothered by these financial circumstances.

This is perhaps because she recently stopped by Brussels to undergo her 17th surgery of an intimate body part while happily informing Instagram viewers about it.

Katie Price was labeled bankrupt for the second time in March after failing to make tax payments of over £750,000.

With that, she is being chased down by creditors for not returning a £3.2million amount from the downfall of her perfume and cosmetics company, Jordan Trading Ltd.

