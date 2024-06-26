Hollywood

Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH

Sophie Turner showcased her versatility as she adopts various looks as Joan in new ‘Joan’ teaser

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


Sophie Turner has come back stronger than ever in upcoming ITVX series Joan after her divorce with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Throne actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to drop a teaser of the series which is based on the true story of Britain's most notorious diamond thief, Joan Hannington.

In the teaser, Turner showcases her versatility as she adopts various looks as Joan.

The clip opens with Joan applying makeup and donning a short wig, before transforming into different characters as she flees from police officers and finds herself in close situations.

"Mother, lover, liar, thief," words flashed throughout the trailer.

In Joan, Turner plays a young woman trapped in a violent marriage, who seizes an opportunity to escape her old life and make difficult choices to secure a better future for herself and her daughter.

The series marks a significant comeback for Turner, who has been navigating a high-profile divorce from singer Joe Jonas since September 2023.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Turner described the days that followed her split as "the worst few days of my life".

Joan is set to premiere on ITVX later this year.

