Billy Ray Cyrus makes shocking claims about Firerose's accusations

Billy Ray Cyrus has made shocking claims about his estranged wife Firerose’s accusations.
The country singer claimed that Firerose "physically," verbally and emotionally abused him in the latest claims.
According to the court documents obtained by ET, which were filed by Billy on June 24, "While the plaintiff [Cyrus] would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with the defendant [Firerose] in May 2024, it is [Cyrus] who, in fact, has been abused.”
The new documents claimed that, "Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but also physically by the defendant."
Firerose accused her estranged husband of interfering in her career in the music industry.
While Billy’s lawyer claimed that Firerose, 36, "had absolutely no significant career in the music industry prior to meeting him."
The In the Heart of a Woman crooner seemingly confronted Firerose about alleged "fraud".
In response, Firerose said, "If you ever think of divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over."
Billy filed for divorce on May 23, 2024.