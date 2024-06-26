Prince Harry plans to end rift with Princess Kate amid royal feud

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to offer in-person support to Princess Kate, expressing a desire to mend rifts within the royal family.
The Duke of Sussex did not receive an invitation to the Trooping the Colour celebrations earlier this month.
According to a source, he felt "upset" about having to watch Kate's return from his home in Southern California.
A royal insider told Closer magazine: "He's heartbroken and confused by the way they’ve cut him off and seemingly haven’t given it another thought.
The source mentioned, "Harry was very upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate at Trooping the Colour.”
"He's been so worried about her ever since he received the news of her condition, and whilst he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions it’s not nearly as often as he’d like,” the source noted.
They revealed, "He would have dearly loved to have been there, if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her."
The insider praised Princess Kate's "stoic, brave face" as she appeared in front of the cheering audience at Horse Guards Parade on June 15, having just finished her round of preventive chemotherapy.
But the source discussed Prince Harry’s sad state, "The fact he’s got to watch on TV or via the internet from 6,000 miles away just made him so sad... It really hammers home how he's a proper outsider at this point.”
They added, "He's incredibly proud of her and encouraged that she obviously has very good doctors and appeared to be healthy and in good spirits.”
The insider revealed, "But the fact he can't bond with his beloved sister-in-law in person is a kick in the guts and something he finds incredibly difficult to live with."