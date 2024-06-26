Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks

Taylor Swift has given a generous amount of donation to U.K. food banks.
The Cruel Summer crooner is seemingly donating to various charities during her U.K. Eras Tour stops.
The CEO of Cardiff Food bank, Rachel Biggs, told The Guardian that Taylor has given the biggest donation to the food bank she has ever seen during her career.
Rachel further said, “The breathing space Taylor’s donation has given us will enable us to lift our heads and shift our focus from the food bank to the creation of a sustainable operation supporting people who currently need our help with support to address the root cause of poverty.”
She further told the media outlet, “and financial support to set them on the path to not needing our aid any more.”
The Bad Blood singer helped to feed “1,200 people three meals a day, for three days – or 10,800 meals.”
The Cardiff Food bank penned a thank you note to Taylor Swift for her donation.
For the unversed, Prince William graced Taylor’s Eras Tour show with his kids last week.