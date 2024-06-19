Entertainment

Hania Aamir opens up about heartbreak: 'It contributes to your strength'

Hania Aamir sits for a candid interview with host Imran Ashraf at 'Mazaaq Raat'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Hania Aamir was a guest at Mazaaq Raat offering cues for all those out there whose hearts have been terribly broken in the past. 

The Parwaz Hai Junoon star's interview with Imran Ashraf went viral where she revealed that while the initial shock is inevitable, its tough to embrace the hurt.


When asked how she deals with heartbreak, the dimple queen responded, “Nothing it just hurts. Usually what happens is that somebody does something which you never expected he would.”

She added, “ Your heart breaks, it feels like a shock, you feel depressed and cry for some time after that you are all fine and you move forward.”

Host Imran in a hilarious tone chimed in saying, “So you have begun to respect dil ka dard as you know it’s a guest and will come for some time.”

“We think that the pain we got 5 or even 10 year ago has no importance but often that’s not the case as it has the slightest significance in contributing to your strength," Hania elaborated.

Offering advice she said, “ So whenever pain comes knocking at your door always focus on how to cross it. We don’t have to ignore it but cross it so that we become strong."

Hania Aamir had been rumored to be dating singer Asim Azhar in 2019. 

