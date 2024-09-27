Entertainment

Cardi B stuns crowd before breaking silence on Offset cheating allegations

  • September 27, 2024
Cardi B made a stunning appearance ahead of breaking silence on Offset cheating allegations, sending message that she is unstoppable and unbothered.

The rapper, who gave birth to her third baby with offset just 20 days ago, graced Messika's Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.

Cardi B turned heads at the event as she donned a strapless plunging black gown with a peplum hem flared out into fishtail hem, perfectly showcasing her curves and petite waist.

The Please Me singer completed her look with sparkling diamonds around her neck and bunch of rings in fingers with hair styled into voluminous bun, exuding old Hollywood vibe.

Hour after her appearance, Cardi B broken her silence on estrange husband’s allegation of cheating during her third pregnancy.

The I Like It rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a two-word cryptic message.

“AND DID !!!!!!." Cardi penned on Thursday.

The tweet ignited firestorm among fans, with many believing she had subtly confirmed the allegations made by offset during her Instagram Live session, by dropping a comment, "U ****** with a baby inside tell the truth!!."

Cardi B filed for divorce for the second time with Offset in July after announcing third pregnancy.

