King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Sarah Ferguson heaps praises on King Charles and Kate Middleton for inspiring her during health issues.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the Duchess of York gushed over the King and Princess Kate for publicly addressing their cancer journeys with braveness.

"I think they are an example to all families going through their own journeys of health," Ferguson popularly known as Fergie, said.

She continued, “I think both the King and the Princess of Wales have spoken openly about their journey, and I love that the Princess says, 'I’m always there for you.' I love that video. It was a beautiful video with beautiful words.”

Ferguson also talked about the King's visit to the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the University College Hospital London in April, which marked his return to public-facing duties after a brief hiatus following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

"The King, you know, became the patron of the Cancer Research UK, which is such a big organization, and he actually went out to meet the patients," the Duchess of York added.

She continued, “That was very brave too, very courageous, and [he] spoke openly, which was very important to help people and give hope.”

Sarah Ferguson bravely battled two cancer diagnoses between 2023 and 2024.

