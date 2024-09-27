Entertainment

Lana Del Rey’s ‘nepo dad’ walks her down aisle during Jeremy Dufrene wedding

Lana Del Rey got married to Jeremy Dufrene in an intimate ceremony on September 26, 2024

  • September 27, 2024
Lana Del Rey’s “nepo daddy” Robert Grant walked her down the aisle during wedding with Jeremy Dufrene.

The Say Yes To Heaven crooner officially tied the knot with the love of her life during an intimate ceremony on Thursday.

A Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court exclusively told PEOPLE that the couple got a marriage license on September 23.

Her mother, Patricia Hill, and other family friends also joined Lana, 39, for her big day in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

As per Daily Mail, the intimate ceremony took place outdoors and Lana was captured walking arm-in-arm with her father.

Speaking about father, last year he made headlines after following his daughter’s footsteps in music.

Robert dropped an album, Lost At Sea, collaborating with Lana. He told the media outlet about his take on being called “nepo daddy.”

He shared, “Then, of course, it blew up. Now, I'm the Nepo Daddy, and that's fine. They call me a lot of things - Robster, Daddy Del Rey, Papa Del Rey, Robster Lobster and now, Nepo Daddy.”

It is pertinent to note that Lana went public about her relationship with Jeremy on September 7 

