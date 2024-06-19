Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'

Entertainment

Mathira could not stop swooning over Humayun Saeed at the Fahad Ansari show.

Upon being asked who would look better with her, Mathira excitedly spilled the beans, “ I like Humayun Saeed.”

The host then chimed in saying, “What’s in Humayun Saeed? Girls really really like him."

The supermodel added, “He has this innocence. I think he is very very… He is like the Pakistan Ka Shah Rukh Khan.”

“ He’s got those you know romantic puppy eyes, masoomiyat. I mean he is that person," Mathira went on. 


Shortly after Mathira confessed her admiration for Saeed, fans flocked to the comments section to reveal their own take.

“ Yes she is right,” one user said.

“ I totally agree,” the other added.

Some did not agree and want other young heroes to be given this chance.

“ I think Humayun is overrated such quality are better in other heroes in your country like Farhan Saeed, Wahaj and Munawar," the fourth wrote. 

The full video of the show is available on Elaichi’s YouTube channel for all to view.

To note, Humayun Saeed is currently sharing the screen space with actress Yumna Zaidi in Green Entertainment’s drama titled Gentleman. 

