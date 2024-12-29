Emma Watson enjoys frosty vibes during snowy trip with pals

Emma Watson is enjoying “days in the winter Sun!”
On Saturday, December 28, the Daily Mail reported that the 34-year-old Harry Potter starlet was spotted with her pals at a popular Alpine resort, enjoying a snowy getaway.
The actress brought a whole new touch of seasonal cheer to the ski slopes with her show-stopping appearance at the resort in a pair of bright red reindeer antlers on her helmet.
For the outing, the Beauty and the Beast actress wore a cream-colored high-neck that she paired with black pants.
With her warm blue-and-white checkered coat wrapped around her slim waist, the actress, who portrayed the iconic character for Hermione Granger in Harry Potter franchise, was captured having fun with pals.
She was seen skiing at the resort, enjoying the adventurous trip.
In another snap, Emma Watson was seeking basking in the warmth of the Sun as she was captured in what appears to be a video call with someone.
“Emma looks like she’s a bit of a wizard on the ski slopes and appeared very confident, relaxed and happy,” told a bystander to the outlet.
They added, “She seemed to be having a great time sitting outdoors in the sunshine sipping coffee while chatting to friends.”
For those unversed, Emma Watson was last seen in a reunion special for the cast and crew of the Harry Potter film series titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in which she appeared as herself.