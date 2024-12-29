Entertainment

Emma Watson enjoys frosty vibes during snowy trip with pals

‘Harry Potter’ starlet Emma Watson was spotted embracing winter chills with friends during a recent getaway

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Emma Watson enjoys frosty vibes during snowy trip with pals
Emma Watson enjoys frosty vibes during snowy trip with pals

Emma Watson is enjoying “days in the winter Sun!”

On Saturday, December 28, the Daily Mail reported that the 34-year-old Harry Potter starlet was spotted with her pals at a popular Alpine resort, enjoying a snowy getaway.

The actress brought a whole new touch of seasonal cheer to the ski slopes with her show-stopping appearance at the resort in a pair of bright red reindeer antlers on her helmet.

For the outing, the Beauty and the Beast actress wore a cream-colored high-neck that she paired with black pants.

With her warm blue-and-white checkered coat wrapped around her slim waist, the actress, who portrayed the iconic character for Hermione Granger in Harry Potter franchise, was captured having fun with pals.

She was seen skiing at the resort, enjoying the adventurous trip.

In another snap, Emma Watson was seeking basking in the warmth of the Sun as she was captured in what appears to be a video call with someone.

P.C. The Daily Mail, BACKGRID
P.C. The Daily Mail, BACKGRID

“Emma looks like she’s a bit of a wizard on the ski slopes and appeared very confident, relaxed and happy,” told a bystander to the outlet.

They added, “She seemed to be having a great time sitting outdoors in the sunshine sipping coffee while chatting to friends.”

For those unversed, Emma Watson was last seen in a reunion special for the cast and crew of the Harry Potter film series titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in which she appeared as herself.

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report

Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas

King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98

Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning recreates viral Wicked 'holding space' meme
Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning recreates viral Wicked 'holding space' meme
Dora Moono Nyambe, TikTok humanitarian, dies at 32
Dora Moono Nyambe, TikTok humanitarian, dies at 32
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot, more deets about film
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot, more deets about film
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film