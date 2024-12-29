‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life

Halina Reijn, the director, writer and co-producer of new erotic thriller Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman, revealed a “sensual” scene from the movie which happened her in real life.
During a recent interview with W Magazine, Rein talked about the scene which has been generating buzz.
The scene features Kidman's character Romy accepting a glass of milk from a younger male intern, played by Harris Dickinson, while making direct eye contact.
Reflecting on the scene, Reijn said, “I drank it, and he just walked out. I thought, ‘How does this guy get the courage?’ I did think it was a very sensual thing to do. And I thought it was very funny.’ ”
The director also shared many behind-the-scenes details from the erotic film, including the she hired a fight coordinator to help choreograph sex scenes between Kidman and Dickinson.
“You can’t do a fight without a stunt coordinator. Your actors will get hurt, and it will look lame on camera. It’s the same with sex scenes. It’s very, very useful to have someone who knows all the little tricks and makes everyone feel safe,” she told the outlet in her December 25 profile.
Babygirl released in cinemas on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.