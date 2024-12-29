‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

As Christmas week is finally over, the hit TV show Gavin and Stacey emerged as the top most watched show on the holiday.
The blockbuster series earned 12.3 million TV viewers, becoming the largest Christmas Day audience in more than a decade.
On BBC One, Wallace and Gromit also garnered attention of large audience with more than 9 million viewers.
Moreover, almost 7 million people watched the King's Christmas message on the BBC, ITV and Sky News.
It is pertinent to note that the finale of Gavin and Stacey earned the title of most watched show on Christmas Day since 2008.
The official synopsis of the finale read, “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.”
Most watched Christmas Day TV shows:
1. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl—9.38 million views.
2. The King (BBC, ITV, BBC News and Sky News)—6.82 million views.
3. Call the Midwife—4.42m.
4. EastEnders—4.39 million views
5. Doctor Who—4.11 million views
6. Strictly Come Dancing—4.05 million views.
7. EastEnders—3.98 million views.