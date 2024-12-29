Entertainment

‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

Gavin and Stacey finale earned highest Christmas Day audience in more than a decade this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

As Christmas week is finally over, the hit TV show Gavin and Stacey emerged as the top most watched show on the holiday.

The blockbuster series earned 12.3 million TV viewers, becoming the largest Christmas Day audience in more than a decade.

On BBC One, Wallace and Gromit also garnered attention of large audience with more than 9 million viewers.

Moreover, almost 7 million people watched the King's Christmas message on the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

It is pertinent to note that the finale of Gavin and Stacey earned the title of most watched show on Christmas Day since 2008.

The official synopsis of the finale read, “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.”

Most watched Christmas Day TV shows:

1. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl—9.38 million views.

2. The King (BBC, ITV, BBC News and Sky News)—6.82 million views.

3. Call the Midwife—4.42m.

4. EastEnders—4.39 million views

5. Doctor Who—4.11 million views

6. Strictly Come Dancing—4.05 million views.

7. EastEnders—3.98 million views.

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport

WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot and more deets about film
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot and more deets about film
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor
Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor
Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge
Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge