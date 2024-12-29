Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has decided to take major action against Blake Lively by preparing an “explosive” counter-complaint.
Last week, Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us.
As per Daily Mail, the actor-director is reportedly preparing to submit a legal documents when the courts reopen after New Year’s Day.
His lawyer Bryan Freedman told Deadline on December 28, “I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative.”
Bryan explained, “It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation."
In the same discussion, the lawyer reflected on an old case of two Hollywood stars, “It reminds me of what NBC tried to do to Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union and we all know how that ended up. Standby" he added.
According to the media outlet, the upcoming lawsuit will address how Blake tried to portray Justin and and his crisis PR team as smear campaign runners.