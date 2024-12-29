Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot, more deets about film

Christopher Nolan is ready to shoot his another highly-anticipated film, The Odyssey, with a stellar-cast.
Last week, Universal Pictures announced that the Oppenheimer director’s new movie “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”
Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron will star in The Odyssey.
The official announcement of the film production read, “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”
Notably, The Odyssey follows the tale of Greek hero Odysseus, who is coming back home after the deadly Trojan War
As of now, the official plot and release date of the movie has been kept under the wrap.
List of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster films:
The Dark Knight:
The Dark Knight follows the adventurous journey of Batman against the chaotic Joker.
Christopher Nolan did a remarkable job in capturing Christian Bale's gritty performance and Heath Ledger's iconic villainy.
Inception:
Christopher Nolan delves into the world of dream-sharing through Inception.
This movie became a blockbuster with earning over $837 million worldwide.
Oppenheimer:
Christopher Nolan matchlessly portrayed the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer on the big screen.
Oppenheimer delves into the backstory of the father of the atomic bomb, who is juggling between morality and responsibility.
Interstellar:
Interstellar follows a team of astronauts searching for a new home for humanity as Earth faces impending environmental disaster.
Christopher Nolan's hit film garnered $681 million worldwide.