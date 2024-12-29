Entertainment

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot, more deets about film

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’ will star Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot and more deets about film
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Cast, plot and more deets about film

Christopher Nolan is ready to shoot his another highly-anticipated film, The Odyssey, with a stellar-cast.

Last week, Universal Pictures announced that the Oppenheimer director’s new movie “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron will star in The Odyssey.

The official announcement of the film production read, “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Notably, The Odyssey follows the tale of Greek hero Odysseus, who is coming back home after the deadly Trojan War

As of now, the official plot and release date of the movie has been kept under the wrap.

List of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster films:

The Dark Knight:

The Dark Knight follows the adventurous journey of Batman against the chaotic Joker.

Christopher Nolan did a remarkable job in capturing Christian Bale's gritty performance and Heath Ledger's iconic villainy.

Inception:

Christopher Nolan delves into the world of dream-sharing through Inception.

This movie became a blockbuster with earning over $837 million worldwide.

Oppenheimer:

Christopher Nolan matchlessly portrayed the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer on the big screen.

Oppenheimer delves into the backstory of the father of the atomic bomb, who is juggling between morality and responsibility.

Interstellar:

Interstellar follows a team of astronauts searching for a new home for humanity as Earth faces impending environmental disaster.

Christopher Nolan's hit film garnered $681 million worldwide.

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport

WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni prepares ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor
Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor
Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge
Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge