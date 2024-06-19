Hailey Bieber chic style grabs attention amid her pregnancy

Hailey Bieber showcased her growing baby bump in a chic black romper suit during a recent shopping trip.
The Rhode founder shared a sizzling mirror selfie, that was seemingly taken amid her shopping errands.
Her skincare brand, Rhode, shared the photo on its Instagram page as a way to promote the new versions of her popular phone case.
Hailey posed for a picture in the mirror at a clothes store, bending one knee and turning her head to one side.
She accentuated her toned legs and baby bump with a skintight black romper worn over a loose-fitting brown trench coat.
The model carried a brown and gold handbag in one hand and her phone in the other, showing off her enormous diamond rings with ease.
Hailey wore a pair of tiny black sunglasses to give a hint of glitz to her naturally flowing brown hair.
Notably, Hailey has openly discussed some of the difficulties she has had with pregnancy as she waits for her due date. She expressed her frustration over her lower back discomfort in a selfie that she shared on Instagram Stories last week.
"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" she captioned the picture, adding a dizzy-face and pregnant woman emojis.