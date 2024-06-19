Ben Affleck and Matt Damon join forces for new crime thriller ‘RIP'

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to reunite on the big screen in the upcoming crime thriller RIP.

As per the Deadline, the Good Will Hunting co-stars will join the upcoming crime thriller flick.

It is also reported that the movie will be written and directed by Joe Carnahan.

Affleck and Damon’s firm Artists Equity is planning to shoot this autumn.

However, representatives for Artists Equity were unavailable for comment.

Other than being called a criminal thriller, plot specifics are being kept under wraps.

Theatre and streaming purchasers have expressed interest in the production, thus it is anticipated that a distributor will be found shortly.

To note, since launching Artists Equity in November 2022, Damon and Affleck released their first film, Air, in spring 2023.

The studio has since produced the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios and Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won Emily Watson the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Actress.

Regarding RIP, in the last few weeks, the package came together very swiftly.

While Affleck was wrapping up production on his The Accountant sequel, he and Damon were searching for a new project to work on together under the company's umbrella. 

