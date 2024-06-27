Hollywood

Jimmy Kimmel raves about partying with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and more

Jimmy Kimmel gushes over A-listers party at Paul McCartney's house

  June 27, 2024
Jimmy Kimmel has opened up about his experience of partying with A-listers like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston at Paul McCartney’s house.

Jimmy and his wife Molly McNearney revealed that they had an amazing party with renowned celebrities during a dialogue with Howard Stern on Wednesday, June 26.

The duo shared that Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were also present at the star-studded party.

Jimmy told the host about the invite, “We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party [at Paul McCartney’s house] and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party.”

He also clarified that the Cruel Summer singer was not DJing the event

Jimmy revealed that Taylor “had her iPhone, and she kinda tapped into the house system but it wasn't like she was hired to work there.”

The American television host also noted that the pop star attended the party with “her man” Travis, before adding that “He’s very good-looking.”

