Justin Bieber grabs Hailey Bieber's hand for a dinner date

  by Web Desk
  June 27, 2024
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Wednesday night.

As the couple prepares for welcoming their first child together, they’ve been busy spending a lot more time with each other these days.

According to Daily Mail, Justin Bieber was spotted at the Beverly Hills restaurant, Funke, after having attended a church session in the same area.

Like always, he kept his swagger in check by pairing a silky blue t-shirt with loose pants, a grey beanie, and neon yellow sunglasses.

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber decked out in quite laidback clothes, opting for a plain mini black dress and matching sunglasses.

Both of them were photographed leaving the eatery with the singer balancing two boxes of leftovers in one hand coolly.

In one instance, Justin Bieber’s spouse even grabbed his hand as they were walking back to their car.

Earlier on the same day, he had surprised his Instagram followers with a picture of Hailey Bieber’s growing bump following a trip to a lake accompanied with their dogs.

His wife is said to be in her seventh month of pregnancy now, but they’re yet to reveal the baby’s gender or decided name.

