Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release

Jessica Biel is back to the set of her upcoming TV series The Better Sister, hours after the release of husband, Justin Timberlake from police custody.
The actress had been shooting together with Elizabeth Banks in New York City for the past two days when her husband was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Biel looked worried and anxious as she walked around the set amidst the takes.
The set was nearby Sag Harbor, where the Man Of The Woods singer was arrested for refusing to take breathalyzer.
After the release of the Friends With Benefits star at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Biel was pictured on the set in Manhattan, bedecked in a striped tan and black dress.
It was Biel’s first public appearance since Timberlake’s arrest in Sag Harbor on the charges of driving while intoxicated.
To note, Timberlake was apprehended while driving from the American Hotel to a friend’s house in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as reported by PEOPLE.
Justin Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 26 for hearing of the case.