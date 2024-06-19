Entertainment

Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release

Jessica Biel made her first public appearance since husband’s DWI arrest

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release

Jessica Biel is back to the set of her upcoming TV series The Better Sister, hours after the release of husband, Justin Timberlake from police custody.

The actress had been shooting together with Elizabeth Banks in New York City for the past two days when her husband was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Biel looked worried and anxious as she walked around the set amidst the takes.

The set was nearby Sag Harbor, where the Man Of The Woods singer was arrested for refusing to take breathalyzer.

After the release of the Friends With Benefits star at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Biel was pictured on the set in Manhattan, bedecked in a striped tan and black dress.

It was Biel’s first public appearance since Timberlake’s arrest in Sag Harbor on the charges of driving while intoxicated.

To note, Timberlake was apprehended while driving from the American Hotel to a friend’s house in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as reported by PEOPLE.

Justin Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 26 for hearing of the case.

Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release

Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie

Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday

Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday

Entertainment News

Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Wahaj Ali leaves fans reeling with his trendy monochrome footage
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Hailey Bieber chic style grabs attention amid her pregnancy
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's intimate Haldi ceremony scheduled for THIS date
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Ariana Grande reveals intentional 'voice change' in viral video
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Hania Aamir opens up about heartbreak: 'It contributes to your strength'
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals 'Animalistic' scene cut from show
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Zara Noor Abbas' Eid photo dump melts hearts
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday
Swara Bhasker unveils first full picture of her baby girl